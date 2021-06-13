Bengaluru: Drive-through vaccination camp held in city

BENGALURU: A unique vaccination drive was held in a mall in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru on Saturday for people aged above 18.

Drive-in vaccination helps people avoid coming in direct contact with others in crowded places. They can get their jab while sitting in the safety of their vehicles.

According to the organisers of the drive, there were 1,120 registrations for vaccination with 70% of them opting for the drive-through facility; 20% chose walk-through and 10% opting for walk-in. The drive was held at the Nexus Mall (previously called Forum Neighbourhood Mall) in Whitefield. Vaccination was given to people who came in cars, autos or on bikes. A statement released by the organisers said, "These (vaccine drives) left out smaller communities, unorganised layouts and individual housing units who could not muster up the minimum numbers (200 units and above) for paid vaccinations. Thus, the plan was born to organise mass drive camps for the general public above the age of 18 by the Ward Committee members of Mahadevapura,".

The organisers of the vaccine drive were community groups across Mahadevapura including Whitefield Rising, Nallurahalli Rising, Bellandur Forum, Belathur Rising, Namma Balagere, ForceGW among others. It was flagged off with the lighting of a lamp by Manoj Singh, cluster director, Nexus Mall. The vaccine was priced at Rs 1,410 per person and it was administered by nurses from ParkMed Hospital.