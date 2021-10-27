Bengaluru: First batch of granite stones sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple construction

Bengaluru: Around 10,000 granite stones have been sent from Bengaluru for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first batch of five trucks carrying granite stones has been dispatched from Sadahalli village in Devanahalli and will reach Ayodhya in eight days.

The Swami Vivekananda Jagriti Samiti and Hanuman Granites organized a special program before sending granite stones from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. Two feet long and four feet tall granite slabs will be transported to Ayodhya in phases over next six months. The stones will be laid to strengthen the foundation of the temple.

In September 2021, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the foundation work for the temple at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya was completed. By the end of the year 2023, the grand Ram temple will be opened to the public. However, the entire temple complex is expected to be ready by 2025.

Over two lakh bricks provided by devotees of Ram from across the country and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) collected during the decade long temple movement will also be used for the construction of the Ram temple.

According to the final blueprint, six temples of different deities will be constructed in the Ram Janambhoomi premises. The deities include Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

On Monday, Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP organising secretary B L Santhosh and Bengaluru Development Authority Chairman S R Vishwanath flagged off the trucks.