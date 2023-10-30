Live
Bengaluru: Forest officials taking steps to nab it
Forest officials and staff are on their toes after a leopard was reportedly spotted at Singasandra near Electronic City in Bengaluru recently.
Recently a video went viral claiming that the leopard was spotted near Whitefield. However, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja said the video was of Singasandra and not Whitefield.
“Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield,” the CCF told PTI.
Major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon are located in the surrounding areas. Singasandra’s proximity to Bannerghatta National Park makes it prone to wildlife straying there.
