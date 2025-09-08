Bengaluru Gets Its New G.O.A.T.: The Jamming Goat’s Largest Rooftop Brew Garden Lands in Marathahalli

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has never been short on rooftops, but now and then, a space arrives that feels like it shifts the conversation. The newest to rise above the city is The Jamming Goat in Marathahalli, a sprawling 6,500 square foot brew garden from the brainchild of Kompany Hospitality’s Avinash Kapoli and Sombir Chaudary, the visionaries behind Kalpaney and SOKA. The city’s latest brew garden with 6,500 sq. ft. of open sky, and a design language that dares to be bold, isn’t just another place to dine or drink; it’s a stage set for evenings that refuse to be ordinary.

The moment you step in, it is clear that this is more than a place to eat or drink. The rooftop is crowned by a striking octopus-shaped light installation, its sculptural arms stretching outward, creating shifting shadows as the night deepens. Around it, surrealist details and fibre-reinforced art pieces lend the air of a dreamscape. The effect is playful, but also purposeful, a setting that refuses to be ordinary. But it’s not just the ambience that makes The Jamming Goat Marathahalli a true G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) experience. The secret lies in its irrefutable culinary excellence.

The kitchen carries forward that intent. Seafood leads the menu, most notably in the Goat Meets Sea section, which brings coastal comfort with a contemporary edge. Plates like Stuffed Bhangda Fry and Dantu Soppu Ratatouille Poppers speak to both craft and familiarity, while dishes such as Lemon Herb Prawns on focaccia, Spicy Octopus Stir Fry, and the Tandoori Coconut Lobster with mustard mayo command the table. There is also room for whimsy, with Chicken Cafreal Arancini, Crispy Broccoli Poppers with avocado-wasabi mousse, and a deconstructed Serradura that balances nostalgia with surprise.

At the bar, irrelevance takes center stage. Cocktails are playful riffs on the classics, not a G&T, not a Whisky Sour, and the tropical Goat in Goa. Then there is Awkward Puppets, an unlikely but compelling mix of tequila, watermelon, olive, citrus peel, and green tea. Each drink carries a sense of theatre, designed as much for conversation as for taste.

“The Jamming Goat has always stood for fun, flavour, and unforgettable nights. With this new space, we’ve turned the dial up, from the grand theme to the food, the cocktails, and the music; everything is designed to feel larger than life,” adds Chef Sombir Chaudary.

What ties the space together is its energy. Music fills the rooftop, spilling across tables and into the city below. DJ-led nights, a crowd that thrives on the rhythm, and the natural buzz of conversation turn The Jamming Goat into something larger than a venue. It is an atmosphere, alive long after the last drink has been poured.

With Marathahalli, The Jamming Goat marks its fifth outpost in India, following its success in Goa and Bengaluru. It is another signal of Kompany Hospitality’s growing influence in shaping how India spends its nights out.

For now, though, what matters is this: Bengaluru has a new stage for evenings that want to be remembered. The Jamming Goat is where the city gathers, high above Marathahalli, to eat, drink, and lose track of time.