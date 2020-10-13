Bengaluru: I got Sriramulu's portfolio to fix technical issues says Medical education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru : "Health and Medical Education departments are integral to each other and need better coordination and synergy. All issues will be sorted out as suggested by the Chief Minister," said Medical education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.

He was at Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa's residence along with Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu to convey his gratitude for giving him the additional charge of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking to the media persons Dr.Sudhakar said that, there were certain technical issues in Medical Education and Health & Family Welfare departments. "Both departments are not separate in other states. We have to sort it out and move on to continue our fight against Covid. Providing better health services to the people of the state is our objective, and we will work to ensure this," the minister said.

"CM was willing to expand the cabinet. But, it has to be postponed now. Therefore, to bring in better coordination between the departments this cabinet rejig has happened. It will further streamline government's efforts to bring corona under control," he said. My cabinet colleague Sriramulu and I have been working in tandem for the past six months.

There is no question of oneupmanship as our goals are similar. This is the issue of health and well-being of people of Karnataka," Sudhakar added. Speaking to the media persons, Sudhakar also said Rajeev Gandhi University will be established at Ramanagar soon.

The minister said that the decision was taken in 2007, tender was approved in 2019 but it was delayed due to the case filed in court.

"But now it is back to track. CM has a vision to provide better healthcare throughout the state. It is unfortunate that silver jubilee ceremony of Rajeev Gandhi University is being celebrated here without an official building. Soon it will be functional," he said. Former CM MLA HD Kumaraswamy and formsr minister HD Revanna were present in the meeting.