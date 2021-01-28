Bengaluru International Airport to support Aero India by rescheduling flight operations

Bengaluru: As a new gateway to India, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL) will offer all support required for the success of the Aero India 2021, a prestigious event recognised globally as a premier aerospace exhibition. Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services, is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from Feb 3 to 5, 2021.



According to the reports, Bengaluru Airport will partially close commercial flight operations and also standby as the diversionary airport for flying display during the days of practice and the main show in order to ensure safety and pave the way for the success of the event. It is claimed that BIAL is working with airlines and IAF to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.

Ancillary support such as airport taxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. Information on airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website www.bengaluruairport.com. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights

Apart from supporting the air show by partially closing commercial flight operations during the practice and scheduled air show hours, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)—operator of Bengaluru Airport— will provide various other services to ensure the biennial event continues to be grand success. At the Aero India venue, BIAL will showcase the pioneering DigiYatra project, a facial recognition solution for a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless journey from the Kerb to boarding.

To avoid passenger inconvenience, the respective airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show.





Date Timings in IST (Local Time) For Airspace Closure Purpose January 30-31, 2021 1330 – 1630 hours Rehearsal February 01, 2021 1000 – 1200 hours 1400 – 1700 hours Rehearsal February 2 &3,2021 0900 – 1200 hours 1400 – 1700 hours Inauguration Ceremony & Air Display February 4 & 5, 2021 1000 – 1200 hours 1400 – 1700 hours Conduct of Aero India



