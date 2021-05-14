Bengaluru: Minister launches helpline for Covid patients

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali on Friday inaugurated a 1912 helpline centre in Yeshwanthpur for Covid patients.

"The status of hospitals will be ascertained by the call centres. We will get correct data of the patients admitted to and discharged from hospitals, and clear reports on availability of beds. We have added 70 helplines to the existing 60. The earlier waiting time of 12 to 20 minutes for response would be a thing of past as the addition of lines will provide immediate response," Limbavali said.

He informed that the call centres will also have doctors. If there is any delay in transfer of calls in the region, the doctors will receive the calls and provide medical guidance.

"The call centres will double up as triaging centres as well. The centre will reduce stress on nine war rooms in all regions and one Central War Room. The war rooms and call centres will also be able to function more effectively," he added.

Later, he held a meeting with the officials and inspected triaging centre and Covid care centre at Doddanekkundi ward. The centre will start functioning from May 15.

It was decided that the ward committee members should pay greater attention to home isolation. "Ensure that people waiting for the second dose of vaccines are given on the assigned date. Make a list of people above 44 years of age who have not been

vaccinated and give them a vaccination dose," Limbavali instructed the officials.