Bengaluru: Minister Poojary urges RTC employees to end strike

Bengaluru: Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has appealed to the road transport corporation employees to call off their strike and return to work and assured that the government will resolve their problems soon.

He added that it was wrong to inconvenience the people in the State who are already having a harrowing time due to the pandemic.

The minister said that several employees returned to work resulting in the number of buses plying from the Mangaluru and Puttur divisions of KSRTC in Dakshina Kannada district increasing day by day.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Sunday stated that 62 trainee employees and 60 probationary employees were dismissed from their service.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to fulfill state transport corporation employees' rightful demands.

"Due to the strike, people are dependent on other modes of transportation such as auto, taxi, or cabs, leading to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Government cannot afford to take risks on this sensitive issue," she said. The strike entered fifth day on Sunday.