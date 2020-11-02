Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail track test successful

Bengaluru: After the expansion of Bengaluru-Mysuru state highway-17, now high-speed trains are set to cut down travel time between the two major cities of the State. As the railways has identified Bengaluru-Mysuru for high-speed corridor, according to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the rail track test has been carried out successfully.

"Elated over the high-speed rail track test carried out by the railways officials," Mr Piyush Goel has said and observed that the journey was "so smooth" that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.

In a tweet, the railway minister shared a 31-second long video clip showing a glass filled with water to its brim kept on a table in a compartment and not a drop spilling out during the recent trip.

He added that a high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach.

"The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted on late Friday night.

According to a South Western Railway official, the work on the over 130-km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. "Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out." South Western Railway (SWR) said that intensive track maintenance done between Bengaluru and Mysuru in the last four months are visible. Quality of riding has improved which can be seen in the smooth journey.

The track improvement works were launched after the Bengaluru-Mysuru electrification and doubling of lines were carried out a year ago. This electrification work paved the way for better train speeds and decreased the commute time between the two cities for as many as 11 trains.

"It's good to see that high-speed work has been carried out quickly. This is the long pending demand to cut down the travel time between the two cities. Hope now railways will keep up the same work to help railway passengers," said Abhilash, a railway commuter.