Bengaluru: Mysuru Road-Kengeri Metro to open to public in June

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the 7.53-km Reach-2 Extension Line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri will open for the public in June. This was announced by BMRCL's Managing Director Rakesh Singh during his visit to the Kengeri Metro station on Thursday.

As announced earlier, the extension of the existing 'Purple Line' will have six stations: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri. BMRCL MD said that they expect to see 75,000 passengers per day on this section alone.

The original deadline for the extension was September 2017. A statement released by BMRCL said, "The civil and system works on station building and viaduct are nearing completion.

On this section, parking facilities will be provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi; and two-level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with bus bay at both sides of the station.

Apart from this, all stations have road crossing facilities for the public. Kengeri Bus Terminal will be an exception to this as it is located off-road and construction of FOB (foot over bridge) connecting to adjacent BMTC Bus Depot and crossing the road will be provided later".

This will be the first section of BMRCL to have an AFC (automatic fare collection) system compatible with NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) and QR-enabled payment apps. The maximum fare from Byappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs.56, and from Kengeri to Silk Institute (green line), which is the longest stretch, would be Rs 60.

The sources claim that the traction and signalling works on this section are nearing completion, and after integration and migration of the signalling system to the new section, train testing will commence.

This announcement comes after the BMRCL recently announced that the metro connection to the Kempegowda International Airport, which was awaiting approval for a long time, will be ready by 2025.