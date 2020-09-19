Bengaluru: Police arrest duo, recover LSD strips and THC coated jellies

Bengaluru: Continuing its battle against illegal drugs in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch's narcotics wing seized LSD strips and Tetra Hydrocannabinol (THC) coated jelly worth Rs 4 lakhs on Friday.

The CCB has arrested two alleged drug peddlers, 21 year old Nicholas, a Kottanuru resident and Irfan, a 29 year old resident of J. P. Nagar 2nd stage, Bengaluru.

According to the CCB, the duo was allegedly caught red-handed while they were trying to sell these drugs on M. G. Road, an upscale locality.

The police have recovered 27 LSD strips and 30 THC coated jellies from them, besides a car and two mobile phones.

The police claimed that the initial investigation has revealed that the duo were constantly in touch with alleged drug supplier Ashwin, who is said to be absconding.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Ashwin.