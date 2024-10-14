Bengaluru rallies in support of Sonam Wangchuk’s call for 6th schedule for Ladakh

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru gathered at Freedom Park today in solidarity with climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, joining his ongoing fight for Ladakh’s inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Organized by Friends of Ladakh – Bengaluru, the event featured a day-long silent fast from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with participants expressing their support for Wangchuk’s efforts to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and empower its indigenous communities.

Wangchuk, renowned for his climate advocacy and pioneering sustainable solutions, has been pushing for the 6th Schedule to ensure greater autonomy and environmental protection for Ladakh. In March 2024, he embarked on a 21-day climate fast in Ladakh, urging the government to honour its promise of granting the region this special status. His movement has gained traction nationwide, with hundreds joining him in Ladakh, and later, during a 1000-kilometre walk from Ladakh to Delhi in September. Despite these efforts, the government has yet to respond to the demand, leading Wangchuk and his team to begin an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhavan in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, over 50 residents, including members of the local Ladakhi community and students, gathered to show their support. Several others joined the cause virtually, fasting in solidarity with Wangchuk’s mission. As the gathering commenced, attendees reflected on Ladakh’s environmental challenges, the impact of climate change, and the region’s struggle for representation in governance. Many spoke of the urgent need for the 6th Schedule, which would grant Ladakh constitutional protections to conserve its unique culture and environment while ensuring sustainable development.

Participants shared personal stories about Ladakh’s deteriorating environment and the struggles faced by the local population. “Ladakh is not just fighting climate change; they are fighting for their survival and future,” said a student speaker from the Ladakhi community.

Eco-activists also voiced their concerns, emphasising that Ladakh’s climate crisis is a national issue. George Joseph, who had previously walked with Wangchuk’s team during their 1000-kilometre journey, shared his experiences and urged the crowd to remain hopeful and committed to the cause. He recounted how he and others were detained during protests in Delhi but said the movement’s momentum continues to grow.

Namratha, coordinator of Friends of Ladakh meetups in Bengaluru, emphasised the importance of sustainable lifestyles and government action to combat climate change.

“People must understand how unsustainable changes can have far-reaching impacts on the environment,” she said. “We must stand together to protect our natural resources.”

K S Anil, an advocate and key organiser of the event, echoed this sentiment. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, he said, “The right to a healthy environment and the right to be free from the adverse effects of climate change is a fundamental right.” He stressed the need for the government to prioritize Ladakh’s environmental and cultural preservation.

Participants expressed their determination to continue supporting Wangchuk’s efforts and to bring attention to the urgent need for Ladakh’s inclusion under the 6th Schedule. With Wangchuk and his team still fasting in Delhi, the Bengaluru event marked yet another instance of growing nationwide support for Ladakh’s environmental and constitutional rights.