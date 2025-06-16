Bengaluru ranks 14th among world’s top startup ecosystems

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and India’s leading tech hub, has been ranked 14th in the world in the list of top 20 startup ecosystems, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2025 by Startup Genome.

The city has jumped seven places from its 21st rank last year, marking the biggest leap among the top 20 global startup cities. Bengaluru is also the highest-ranked Indian city in the report, ahead of Delhi (29th) and Mumbai (40th).

Globally, Silicon Valley continues to hold the top position, followed by New York and London in second and third place, respectively. Bengaluru has also been ranked 5th among the top 50 cities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, reflecting its growing strength in deep tech and innovation.

The GSER report highlighted the success of Indian startups in 2024, especially Bengaluru-based ventures, with several high-value IPOs like Indegene Rs 1.11 lakh crore, Swiggy Rs 96,000 crore, GoDigit Rs 30,000 crore and Blackbuck Rs 8,600 crore.

These successful listings delivered significant returns to early investors and further boosted India’s reputation as a thriving startup nation. The report credited Karnataka government’s support for the deep tech ecosystem as one of the reasons behind Bengaluru’s rise in global rankings.Industry experts believe this global recognition will attract more investors, talent, and innovation to the city, strengthening its position as a leading startup hub in Asia.