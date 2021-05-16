Bengaluru: Reeling under Covid, hotel industry seeks rehab package

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) has sent requests to the State and Central governments for the rehabilitation package.

The requests include the waiver of bank interest on term loans, cash credit and OD limits. The other demand is slashing of GST from 18% to 0%. Putting forward their demand, the Association further said that the delayed payment of GST must not attract any interest for one year.

It also demanded package for reimbursement of statutory payment to ESIC and EPF or reduction of the employer contribution.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BBHA said that the second wave of Covid has put a great stress on the stakeholders who had barely managed to scrape through the first wave.

"The Covid-19 second wave coincidentally which commenced exactly after the first wave has hit our sector once again, with a vengeance and in the process derailed the entire sector and putting great stress on the stakeholders who barely managed to overcome the situation of the first wave," the letter read.