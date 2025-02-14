Bengaluru Residents Question BBMP's Focus on CBD Over Suburbs' Needs

The BBMP’s recent showcase of Windsor Manor Circle's beautification has drawn sharp criticism from many Bengaluru residents who feel the city’s broader infrastructure challenges are being overlooked in favor of the Central Business District (CBD).

A video shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) highlighted the enhanced aesthetics at Windsor Manor Circle, a key junction in the city’s bustling CBD. As part of the Brand Bengaluru – Vibrant Bengaluru initiative, this project is one of several the civic body is undertaking across prominent city intersections.

The civic body's attempt to beautify the heart of the city has been met with discontent from several Bengalureans. While some residents acknowledge the importance of beautifying key hubs like Windsor Manor Circle to boost Brand Bengaluru, others argue that it highlights a disproportionate focus on the CBD at the expense of neglected suburban areas.

One frustrated social media user expressed, "It’s shameful that BBMP continues to prioritize the CBD while other parts of Bengaluru suffer." Other residents echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that while CBD's infrastructure is continuously upgraded, areas on the outskirts, including Peenya, Whitefield, and Kadubeesanahalli, remain in dire need of attention.

Some critics allege that the Windsor Manor Circle beautification is a move designed to impress investors attending the upcoming *Invest Karnataka-2025* summit. “This is nothing more than a cosmetic effort to attract investors. The real need is for infrastructure improvements beyond just the CBD,” said one disgruntled local.

A growing number of Bengalureans are calling on the BBMP to extend its focus to areas that need urgent infrastructure fixes, including pothole-ridden roads and underdeveloped neighborhoods. “BBMP needs to look at the real picture. It’s time to focus on areas that have been long neglected,” said another resident, echoing the sentiments of many.

For many citizens, the issue goes beyond aesthetics and highlights broader governance concerns. As one user pointed out, the BBMP's initialism includes “Bruhat,” which suggests a commitment to Bengaluru’s entire urban expanse, not just the CBD. The lack of progress in peripheral areas, which house large swaths of the city's population, has left many feeling sidelined.

The Vibrant Bengaluru initiative, intended to enhance the city’s visual appeal and attract investors, has failed to win over all residents. Critics argue that true transformation for Brand Bengaluru will only come when the focus shifts to addressing the basic needs of its sprawling neighborhoods, from improved road conditions to better civic amenities.

In a broader discussion on social media, many residents voiced frustrations over the state of roads and infrastructure across Bengaluru, urging the BBMP to prioritize maintenance and development across the city’s vast urban landscape. "Fix the roads first, beautification can wait," one commuter remarked, summing up the frustration felt by many.