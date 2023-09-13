Bengaluru Students explore higher education options with globally ranked Australian universities

Bengaluru: The Study Australia Showcase organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Australian Government agency) in Bengaluru recently was well attended by students, parents, and education leaders.

The roadshow served as a valuable platform for both students and parents to engage directly with representatives of 15 Australian universities. Students also had the opportunity to hear from the representatives of Australian states and territories, Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Department of Education.

The day-long event showcased Australia’s excellence in education and provided online tools to find the best Australian study option for students. The showcase also highlighted Australian Government initiatives designed to shape the global careers of Indian students.

Talking about the initiatives, Dr. Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Australian Government, said, "We collaborate extensively with Indian students to ensure that they are making optimal choices when considering studying in Australia. Through our Study Australia showcase, we deliver the latest, reliable, and pertinent information to students, parents, educational counsellors, and agents. The active engagement of all stakeholders contributed significantly to the triumph of the event, and we take pleasure in addressing their inquiries. An impressive number of students have expressed their eagerness to select Australia as their preferred location for advanced education, and we are excitedly looking forward to accommodating them all."

The showcase offered participants information about the process of obtaining a student visa and representatives from the Australian government also shared detailed information about scholarships and student life in Australia.

Over the years, an increasing number of Indian students are opting to study in Australia for its world-class education, post-study work opportunities and quality of living. As of June 2023, over 98,000 Indian students are studying on Australia.

Australia is consistently recognised in global rankings for its research excellence, liveability, learner satisfaction and employment outcomes. Australian educational institutions have garnered remarkable recognition at the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2024.

As per QS Rankings 2024, three Australian universities are in the global top 20 universities and nine universities are in top 100. 95% of Australian universities are globally ranked.