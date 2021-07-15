Bengaluru: Three held for cheating car owners

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested three persons for duping car owners by selling their high-end vehicles without paying them any money. The accused have been identified as Naseeb, Mohammad Azam, and Mahir Khan, all residents of Bengaluru.



They seized 19 high-end cars including Kia Seltos, Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen, Skoda Rapid and others worth over Rs 3 crore.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the cars were sold by the accused in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bhatkal and other places in the State. "The trio are car agents who used to convince the owners that they would sell their vehicles at good price. They would then sell the cars without the knowledge of the owners and never gave them money," Sandeep Patil, said.