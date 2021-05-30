Bengaluru: Tourism Society urges CM for relief package

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Society ( KTS) on Saturday apprised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of the onslaught of coronavirus on the tourism sector in the second wave and requested him to announce a relief package. "Travel, tourism and hospitality is the sector that has seen the worst impact of Covid-19 with a negative growth of 73 percent during the period April - December 2020 compared to the same period last year. Also, this is the sector that couldn't enter into the recovery phase since the outbreak of COVID-19. As per a study report by McKinsey published in October 2020, recovery of the tourism sector to 2019 level may take place as late as 2024," S. Mahalingaiah, secretary, KTS, mentioned in the letter to the CM. KTS asked for deferment of payment of property tax for 2021-22. "The due date for property tax annually payable to the Palikes, Municipal Corporations and Town Municipal Councils is extended with 5% rebated till 31st May 2021. Due to the complete halt of business, request you to kindly extend payment date till 31st October for 50% payment with 5% rebate and extend time for balance 50% till 31st March 2022 without any penalties," the letter read.

Mahalingaiah also said that due to the fall in the business of bars a request was made to direct the excise department to renew the licence with 50% payment by June 30 and balance 50% payable on or before December 31. The society has asked for the exemption in electricity bills as well. "Since Operators are unable to operate vehicles due to the present crises we appeal to give exemption from the payment of quarterly Vehicle Road Tax for 6 months from April 2021 to September 2021 to yellow board sedans, MPVs, SUV's, Tempo travellers and Caravans," he added.

On the lines of relief package which was announced by the government a similar demand was made for monetary support to the employees of hospitality sector.

"Sir, there are around 35 guides approved by Ministry of Tourism, government of India and around 900 state approved guides working in various tourists destinations in Karnataka in need of help. We shall submit the list to DOT, GOK upon request for direct transfer and we sincerely request you to announce relief package and oblige," the letter read.