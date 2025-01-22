Bengaluru Traffic Woes: Delays Worse Than TomTom Report Suggests

Unlike other cities where distances are measured in kilometers, Bengaluru’s traffic is measured in time. According to the recent TomTom Traffic Index Report 2024, it takes an average of 34 minutes to cover just 10 km in the city’s center.

This has led to claims that Bengaluru’s traffic is the “world’s third slowest.” However, residents and experts have mixed reactions to the report, with some dismissing it as inaccurate, while others raise concerns over the methodology used.

To get a better understanding, a test was done using BMTC buses on five busy routes during peak and non-peak hours.

The results showed that it often took more than 34 minutes to cover 10 km, with some routes taking up to 60 minutes due to traffic.

For example, the Marathahalli Bridge to Central Silk Board route took 55 minutes, and the Madivala to Mysore Bank Circle route took 54 minutes in the afternoon.

Experts say the TomTom report misses key factors like infrastructure, public transport, and seasonal changes. Daily commutes are often longer due to traffic and construction. Overall, Bengaluru's traffic delays are likely worse than reported.