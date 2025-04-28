Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train

A commuter on Bengaluru's Namma Metro was fined ₹500 for eating while traveling from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station, officials said on Monday.

A woman was caught eating inside the Bengaluru metro, and the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) fined her ₹500.

The woman was filmed by another passenger on April 26 while eating inside the moving train. The video was shared on social media. Eating or drinking inside the metro is not allowed. The security staff stopped the woman when she reached Madavara Metro Station at the NICE Road junction on Monday morning and fined her.

Officials said the ban on food and drinks is to keep the metro clean, stop littering, and make the travel better for everyone. BMRCL stated that eating and drinking inside metro stations and on trains is strictly banned.

The ban also includes tobacco and gutka products. Recently, BMRCL made stronger rules and banned carrying or chewing tobacco inside metro stations. This is part of efforts to keep the metro clean and make people follow the rules. A video recently went viral where a person stopped someone for chewing gutka inside a train.

BMRCL asked passengers to follow the rules and reminded them that Bengaluru Metro is a shared space. Keeping the metro clean is everyone's job. Officials said that if everyone follows the rules, it will make the travel safer and more comfortable for everyone.



