Live
- AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care
- IPL 2025: DC seek return to winning ways against erratic KKR
- Calcutta High Court directs police to identify protesters who made derogatory comments about judge
- Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
- Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player
- Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
- Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Jabalpur, probe underway
- ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer
- Refresh This Summer with Mango Pulp: Healthy Reasons to Add It to Your Diet
- India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant
Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
A woman was fined ₹500 by BMRCL for eating inside a Bengaluru metro train, violating the no-food rule. The incident was filmed and shared on social media, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness and discipline in public transport.
A commuter on Bengaluru's Namma Metro was fined ₹500 for eating while traveling from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station, officials said on Monday.
A woman was caught eating inside the Bengaluru metro, and the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) fined her ₹500.
The woman was filmed by another passenger on April 26 while eating inside the moving train. The video was shared on social media. Eating or drinking inside the metro is not allowed. The security staff stopped the woman when she reached Madavara Metro Station at the NICE Road junction on Monday morning and fined her.
Officials said the ban on food and drinks is to keep the metro clean, stop littering, and make the travel better for everyone. BMRCL stated that eating and drinking inside metro stations and on trains is strictly banned.
The ban also includes tobacco and gutka products. Recently, BMRCL made stronger rules and banned carrying or chewing tobacco inside metro stations. This is part of efforts to keep the metro clean and make people follow the rules. A video recently went viral where a person stopped someone for chewing gutka inside a train.
BMRCL asked passengers to follow the rules and reminded them that Bengaluru Metro is a shared space. Keeping the metro clean is everyone's job. Officials said that if everyone follows the rules, it will make the travel safer and more comfortable for everyone.