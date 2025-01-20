Bengaluru Woman Poisoned in Shocking Murder

Imdad Basha, a 53-year-old tech professional, became obsessed with 45-year-old Uzma Khan when he learned she was planning to marry someone else.

Unable to accept her decision, Basha poisoned Uzma and tried to make it look like a joint suicide. Basha drank a harmless substance, toilet cleaner, while poisoning Uzma with a lethal substance to confuse investigators. However, the truth came to light when it was revealed that Uzma had died hours before Basha sent messages claiming they had both taken poison.

Basha and Uzma were relatives who had been in a relationship, but they never married. On December 31, Basha sent Uzma a picture of himself cooking, which she responded to before visiting him at his flat.

On January 1, Basha sent messages to family members, falsely claiming they had both consumed poison in a suicide pact. A postmortem showed that Uzma had died much earlier than Basha claimed.

Investigators also discovered Basha had installed software on Uzma’s phone to monitor her. He started arguing with Uzma when he found out about her plans of marrying the Australian man.