Bengaluru : Woman stops CM Basavaraj Bommai, complains of rape threat by lady cop

Woman stops CM Basavaraj Bommai, complains of rape threat by lady cop
Woman stops CM Basavaraj Bommai, complains of rape threat by lady cop

Bengaluru : An elderly woman complained of threats of rape to her by a female sub-inspector during Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Janata Darshan programme in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bommai was hearing grievances at his residence and the woman was not able to submit her complaint as Bommai wound up the session.

When he started moving to his car, the woman loudly started voicing her problem. Bommai hearing this stopped his car and received her complaint. The woman alleged that a female sub-inspector was harassing her and changing her charge sheet.

She charged that the sub-inspector was also threating her with rape.

After giving her a patient hearing, Bommai directed the officers to bring the matter to the notice of the home minister and assured the woman that the matter will be looked into.

