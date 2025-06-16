Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line to be a reality soon

Bengaluru: The long-awaited Yellow Line of the Namma Metro is inching closer to becoming a reality, with partial operations expected to begin by June 2025. This new metro route, running from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya (R.V.) Road to Bommasandra, aims to provide much-needed relief to commuters struggling with Bengaluru’s heavy traffic.

Although full-scale services are yet to begin, authorities plan to open seven stations initially, including the two terminal points. Only three train sets will operate in the early stages, running at 30-minute intervals, due to the limited availability of driverless trains. The third set arrived at the Hebbagodi depot on 13 May, with trial runs set to start soon, as per a report by Times Property.

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed that full operations across all 16 stations are expected by August or September 2025, subject to the arrival of additional train sets and necessary safety approvals.

The Yellow Line is a crucial part of Phase 2 of the Namma Metro project. It stretches around 18.82 kilometres, connecting R.V. Road in the south to Bommasandra in the east. This corridor links important residential areas, tech hubs, and industrial zones, making it a key development for improving public transport in the city.

With traffic congestion being a daily struggle for Bengaluru residents, the Yellow Line is expected to shorten commute times, reduce the use of private vehicles, and support the city’s move towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility.

The Yellow Line features a fully elevated track with 16 stations, located to serve high-traffic areas and improve accessibility across Bengaluru. These include:

R.V. Road – Connects with the Green Line

Jayadeva Hospital – Important for hospital access

B.T.M. Layout – Serves a densely populated neighbourhood

Silk Board – Eases travel through a well-known traffic hotspot

H.S.R. Layout – Supports a major IT and residential area Oxford College – Convenient for students and staff

Electronic City Phase 1 – A crucial stop for tech professionals Bommasandra – Terminal point for industrial and residential commuters.

Other stations include Muneshwara Nagar, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Basapura, and Hosa Road, each selected to serve busy and developing localities.

Timings

Once operational, the Yellow Line will run daily from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. During peak hours, trains will run every 10 minutes, while off-peak intervals will stretch to 15 minutes. These timings aim to offer flexible travel options for early morning workers, students, and late-night commuters alike.

Fare structure and ticketing Fares on the Yellow Line will range between ₹15 and ₹85, depending on the distance travelled. Commuters can choose from smart cards, QR code-based tickets, or traditional paper tickets. Digital payment options will also be available to ensure a smooth and cashless experience.