Benz driver goes berserk, one killed, two injured

Bengaluru: A speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of it and caused a massive pile-up involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday evening at 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar in Bengaluru, killing one and injuring two others.

Seven vehicles suffered damages in the accident as the driver of the Mercedes attempted to flee the spot after hitting a two-wheeler, police said. The Mercedes Benz first hit a bike and, in an attempt to flee, it hit a parked Maruti Alto, killing its driver on the spot, DCP, Traffic (East Zone) Shanta Raju informed media.

The car tossed over and hit a couple of other vehicles, and a total of seven vehicles, including two cars, two autos, two tempos and a two-wheeler, were damaged in the accident apart from the Mercedes.

The deceased was identified as Harithaapa of Assam. He was working at a local pub for the past 10 years. The driver of the Benz car was seriously injured and admitted to Manipal Hospital.

The accident occurred between 12th and 13th Main Road in Indiranagar around 3.30 pm. The car belongs to one Nandita Chaudhry. The Ulsoor Traffic Police had visited the spot. The video of the incident captured on CCTV showed the driver of the Benz car speeding. A case has been registered at the Ulsoor traffic station.