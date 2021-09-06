'Best Teachers' get Rs 50,000 cash prize

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Teachers Day on Sunday, BBMP felicitated teachers and meritorious students at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall. The event was presided by State Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh, BBMP administrator, Rakesh Singh and BBMP Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.

For the first time in the city, teachers in the BBMP were given 'Best Teacher' awards along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. As many as 60 students who have excelled in SSLC were felicitated and given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and 62 meritorious PUC students were given a cash prize of Rs 35,000.

Minister B. C. Nagesh said that the number of students in the city keeps increasing and in the field of education, BBMP faces a lot of challenges from private schools but he is confident that they will overcome it.

Speaking on the occasion, BBMP Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said, "In the field of education, human resource development is an important part. Only teachers can mould the students to reach greater heights despite their obstacles. Schools and teachers need to create a better environment for students to dream bigger."

He added that BBMP schools have performed excellently with their support. Plans to renovate the building and provide training to teachers are in the pipeline. In the coming days, BBMP will organise training programs for teachers in collaboration with NGOs like Azim Premji Foundation, to provide more awareness and insight for educators.