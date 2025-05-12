  • Menu
Bharat does not flinch & forget : Kichcha Sudeep

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian...

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan. “As the nation salutes the triumph of Operation Sindoor, I write to you with deep admiration. It was not just a response, it was a statement. A bold, decisive message to the world that Bharat does not flinch, Bharat does not forget, and Bharat always rises,” Sudeep wrote. “In you, we see a leader who doesn’t just guide with words, but with conviction.

Bharat does not flinch & forget : Kichcha SudeepThe clarity and confidence with which this operation was carried out reflect the very spirit of our civilisation, which has always been fearless, dharmic, and resolute.” The actor said that every Kannadiga, and the entire Kannada film industry, stands firmly with the Prime Minister. “We draw inspiration from your courage.”He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, the defence forces have demonstrated unmatched precision, discipline, and bravery.

