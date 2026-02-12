BHIVE CEO Shesh Rao Paplikar completes Ironman 70.3, creates global first in flex workspace sector

Bengaluru: Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, has scripted history by becoming the world’s first flex workspace founder to complete the prestigious Ironman 70.3 race. Competing in Ironman 70.3 Goa, Shesh crossed the finish line in his very first attempt, marking a significant personal and professional milestone.

The Ironman 70.3 is considered one of the toughest endurance races globally. It comprises a 1.9 km open-water swim, a 90 km cycling stretch, and a 21.1 km half marathon run — covering a total distance of 113 km (70.3 miles). Shesh completed the grueling course in 7 hours, 51 minutes, and 54 seconds. His split timings were 47:22 for the swim, 3:21:42 for cycling, and 3:09:41 for the run.

Reflecting on the achievement, Shesh said, “I’m extremely glad to be part of Ironman Goa and to complete it on my first attempt. The entire journey was an incredible experience, and crossing that finish line was truly special. The event was organized to world-class standards. This movement will play a key role in shaping the evolution of sports in our country.”

Race day, however, was far from smooth. During the sea swim, Shesh suffered a jellyfish sting that caused swelling and discomfort. Despite the setback, he pushed through the cycling and running segments by adjusting his pace, managing nutrition carefully, and relying on mental resilience to finish the race.

What made the achievement even more special was the participation of a group of BHIVE employees — Melvin Muthanna, Anikethan HVU, Adishesh Sandeep Murthy, Ravindra MK, and Rithick Shivaji — who joined their CEO in the challenge. The team described the experience as transformative, emphasizing lessons in endurance, teamwork, and preparation.

Shesh’s triathlon dream dates back nearly two decades. A long-distance runner in his college years, he completed the New York Marathon in 2007. The ambition to attempt an Ironman remained, but entrepreneurial responsibilities took priority as BHIVE expanded. Earlier this year, renewed motivation, encouragement from peers, and a personal commitment reignited his goal.

He underwent months of disciplined training, including early morning swims, long cycling sessions on Bengaluru’s outskirts, and regular runs at Cubbon Park — all while managing the demands of leading one of India’s largest flex workspace brands. Shesh also highlighted the role of technology and AI-driven tools in tracking performance, recovery, and nutrition during his preparation.

For Shesh, Ironman is more than a sporting milestone. “A company is a marathon, not a sprint,” he has often said — a philosophy reflected in BHIVE’s focus on work-life harmony, fitness initiatives, and employee wellness programs.

Having completed the 70.3-mile challenge, Shesh now aims to take on the full Ironman 140.6 in the future. For now, he hopes his journey inspires entrepreneurs and professionals to pursue endurance — both in sport and in business.