BJP attacks K’taka govt after authorities confirm Naxal movement
Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Karnataka government following Naxal movement being reported in Kodagu District of the state.
Taking to social media, the BJP alleged on Tuesday that after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came to power in the state, Naxals rooted out from other parts of the country had come to settle down in Karnataka.
The BJP claimed that the Naxals think they can be safe even after carrying out terrorist activities under the Congress government in the state.
The BJP stated that after the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the state legislature and the café bomb blast, it was the turn of the Naxals to create havoc in Karnataka.
The BJP alleged that locals have confirmed that in the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu, the Hindi-speaking Naxals have settled down.
According to reports, a team of eight armed suspected Naxals bought some grocery items at a shop near Koojamalai rubber estate.
Anti-Naxal Force personnel have launched a combing operation in Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border areas following the reports.