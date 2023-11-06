BJP creating confusion about CM change: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of creating confusion about CM change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he has asked his cabinet colleagues not to make any statements on the issue, and instead concentrate on their respective departments and 2024Lok Sabha polls.

He also claimed that the BJP and JD(S) were “frustrated” as their dream of forming a government, soon after the assembly poll results in May, did not come true. “BJP and JD(S) are in frustration. They had thought about forming a government together, but as it did not happen, they are frustrated,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question from reporters.

The BJP is creating confusion regarding the chief minister change, he said. “They are the ones who are doing it....I have told our people not to speak or make comments about it. Yesterday, I called a breakfast meeting along with discussion on Parliamentary elections. I have also asked them not to make such statements and instead focus on their respective departments.”

Ever since this government came to power, there have been claims and counter claims within the Congress party about the chief minister being changed, saying Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister and state party president D K Shivakumar after two-and-half years of this dispensation.

Amid speculations on the issue, Siddaramaiah’s statement on Thursday that he would hold the office for a full five years had created flutters in Congress circles, with several party legislators and ministers commenting or making claims.

However, on Friday blaming the media for misquoting him, Siddaramaiah clarified that he would go by whatever the high command decides. With the episode denting the government’s image, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had breakfast with Cabinet colleagues on Saturday, who were advised to focus on their respective departments and Lok Sabha polls, and stop speaking out of turn on the leadership issue.

Stating that he had written to all district in-charge ministers to visit all taluks in their respective districts before November 15, and to submit a report after assessing the drought situation after meeting people and legislators there, the chief minister said the relief work is already underway, without waiting for the Central assistance.

“We have already released Rs 900 crore for relief, and recently, too, we have released Rs 324 crore. We have not stopped any work waiting for the Centre to release funds. We have sought Rs 17,900 crore as drought relief as per the norms, while the loss is to the tune of Rs 33,000 crore.

Till today, not even a single rupee has come from the Centre,” he said, alleging that Central Ministers are not even giving appointments to Karnataka Ministers. In Karnataka, 216 out of 236 taluks have been declared drought-hit.

Further alleging that state’s Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy were not given appointments for a meeting by Union Home and Agriculture Ministers, and similar is the case with the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, Karnataka Ministers have met respective department secretaries and have come.

“This reflects Centre’s negligence and step motherly attitude towards the state,” he claimed and said that BJP led government at the Centre is unable to digest Congress coming to power in the state, as they had not expected it.

The CM said he had once again written a letter to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister seeking immediate drought relief. He also took a dig at the BJP, which has decided to go on a drought study tour across the state in teams, and asked them instead to go to the Centre and get relief for the state, if they have any concern for the people and farmers of Karnataka.

Noting that the PM had politically criticised the Congress’ guarantee schemes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, it is not some thing that has to be criticised, as they are directed for the welfare of the poor.

“If BJP gives any guarantee it is a programme for the poor, but if we --Congress--give, it is something which leads to financial bankruptcy. Let the PM say whatever he wants, we are pro people and pro farmers,” he added.

Responding to a question about the state’s Socio-economic and Educational Census, popularly known as the ‘caste census’ public, Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission has said that it will give the report in November, and once it is submitted, the government will look into it.

Asked about Adichunchunagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Vokkaliga leaders opposing the caste census report, he said, “The report is yet to come. We don’t know yet as to what’s in the report.”