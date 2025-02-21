BJP-JD(S) political conspiracy on MUDA can’t go on forever: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday lashed out at the BJP and JD(S) for conspiring on MUDA issue and said that their conspiracy can’t go on forever.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “I had said long back when BJP and JD(S) took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru that it is a politically motivated ploy. When there is no signature of CM Siddaramaiah in any of the documents, where is the question of his involvement?” He was replying to a question on Lokayukta submitting a B report in MUDA case giving clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah.

“It is natural to ask for compensation when you lose land. They haven’t asked for sites in any specific area. They have returned the sites just to avoid more controversy. Lokayukta has done its job. The BJP can continue its protest if it wants to. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and the JD(S). It can’t go on forever,” he said.

Asked about BJP’s allegation that Lokayukta is dancing to the tune of the state government, he said, “Do you know the Supreme Court’s ruling. It clearly states that the local institutions should not be weakened. The High Court has also said that Lokayukta is an autonomous body.

No matter who the CM is, will the Lokayukta police listen to the government? There is no interference from the CM in this investigation. All the officers of the Lokayukta work as per the orders of the Lokayukta.” Asked about B Y Vijayendra’s statement that there is no money with the government, he said he would respond to it later.