BJP to launch agitation against corruption in housing scheme

Bengaluru: Against BJP to launch agitation against corruption in housing schemethe backdrop of ruling Congress MLA B R Patil’s allegation of corruption in the housing schemes for the poor, the BJP in Karnataka on Sunday said it would launch an agitation in the state. However, the party did not specify when it would be held. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said Patil’s statement exposed corruption prevailing in the government. Patil, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, had alleged bribery in the allotment of houses in a phone conversation with Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s private secretary, Sarfaraz Khan. The audio clip of the conversation went viral, causing embarrassment to the ruling Congress government.

The Aland MLA later confirmed the voice in the audio was his. “It is my voice in the audio. I have spoken... I have said whatever I had to. I don’t know what the Chief Minister will do. If he calls me, I will go and speak to him,” Patil told reporters on Saturday.

He maintained that he had only spoken the truth. Reacting to this, Vijayendra told reporters, “Senior leader and Congress MLA B R Patil has thrown light on the grave situation prevailing in the state. Patil has exposed the corruption within the department entrusted with providing housing to the poor.” Vijayendra, who is also an MLA from Shikaripura, alleged that ruling party leaders were trying to intimidate Patil. “One thing is for sure -- this Congress government has become a curse for the poor people of the state.

The Siddaramaiah government is not working in favour of the underprivileged,” the BJP state chief said. He added that when his father B S Yediyurappa was chief minister, several pro-people measures were implemented.

Vijayendra alleged that corruption was rampant in the current administration. “This is a state government that encourages corruption. There is sponsored corruption in Karnataka.

All of this is now coming to light through B R Patil’s statement,” he said, and added that “the BJP will take to the streets on this issue.”