B’luru celebrates anniversaries of Jain educational institutions

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a landmark celebration as Shree Mahaveer Jain Shikshan Sangh marked 40 years of BBUL Jain Vidhyalaya and 25 years of CB Bhandari Jain College at a grand event reflecting pride, gratitude and a forward-looking vision.

The programme was attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Guests of Honour included Sunilji Singh, Chairman of the National Traders Welfare Board, Government of India; PC Mohan, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central; and Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singhji Siroya. The dignitaries lauded the Sangh’s contribution to value-based education and its role in shaping responsible citizens, while extending best wishes for its continued growth.

Presiding over the event, Sangh President Champalal Bhandari said the institution’s journey from its humble beginnings to national recognition was possible due to the collective efforts of trustees, teachers, alumni, parents and well-wishers. He reiterated the Sangh’s commitment to academic excellence, ethical values and holistic development.

Vice President Hemraj (Mannu Bhai), who also served as Chairman of the Souvenir Committee, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the organisation and highlighted its disciplined ethos and mission to nurture confident and socially responsible individuals. Celebration Committee Chairman Prakash Pirgal underlined the teamwork and detailed planning that went into making the milestone event a success, describing it as a tribute to decades of dedication and perseverance. Secretary Champalal Jain outlined the Sangh’s journey, achievements and future roadmap, emphasising innovation, strong infrastructure and quality education aligned with modern needs while remaining rooted in moral values.

The celebrations drew over 2,000 attendees, including executive committee members, Sangh members and their families. The presence of more than 1,500 alumni from both the school and college added emotional depth to the occasion, alongside teachers, students, parents and other distinguished guests.

The event featured cultural performances by students and alumni, with actors Naveen Shankar and Shreyas Manju joining the celebrations. A performance by the High Octave Band evoked nostalgia among alumni, while DJ music brought the celebrations to a lively close. The programme stood out for its seamless organisation and vibrant participation, marking the enduring legacy and promising future of Shree Mahaveer Jain Shikshan Sangh.