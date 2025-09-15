B’luru: FHRAI to host annual convention from Sept 18

Bengaluru: The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Sunday announced that its annual convention will be held in Bengaluru from September 18 to 20. “The three-day convention will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Union ministers, chief ministers, and senior officials will also participate in the event,” the association said in a statement.

The event is being organised in partnership with the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Karnataka Tourism Department.

This year’s convention is themed ‘FutureScape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New India.’ The FHRAI said it expects over 1,500 delegates—including hoteliers, restaurateurs, investors, policymakers, and global experts— to participate in discussions on transforming the industry as India approaches its centenary of independence.

Organising committee chairman K Ravi said expert-led sessions will cover topics such as ‘Privacy is the New Luxury’ (cybersecurity and data integrity in hospitality), ‘The Gastronomic OS’ (redefining food for identity, impact and innovation), ‘Beyond Contactless’ (designing invisible, human-centred technology experiences), ‘Sustainability and Growth’ (balancing innovation with responsibility), and ‘Investments and Opportunities’.