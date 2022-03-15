BMTC collects Rs 5 lakh from 3,553 ticketless travellers

Bengaluru: The checking staff of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified checking of buses operated in and around Bengaluru city to detect ticketless travelling by the passengers.

The BMTC Public Relations Officer said, "During the month of February 2022, BMTC staff had checked 27,503 trips and penalized 3,325 ticketless passengers by collecting Rs 4,91,141 as penalty and booked 1942 cases against conductors for their dereliction of duty."

During the aforesaid period, 228 male passengers were penalised for occupying seats exclusively reserved for lady passengers and imposed fine of Rs 22,800 in accordance with KMV Rules 94 r/w section 177 of MV Act 1988. 'Overall, an amount of Rs 5,13,941 was collected as penalty from 3,553 penalised passengers', he said.

He added :'Passengers are advised to purchase tickets or pass and travel, which will not only avoid levy of penalty or embarrassment but will also help BMTC to give better services to commuters. Further, the male passengers are requested to allow the female passengers to occupy the seats exclusively reserved for them.'