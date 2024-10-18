Bommai holds discussion with BSY on election preparations

Bengaluru: Following the announcement of dates for by-elections in three constituencies in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai met former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday for discussions.

Speaking to the media after meeting, Bommai said ‘Yediyurappa is senior leader, and they would naturally meet him. He called him to talk about the elections and have discussed it with him. He also talked about the Shiggaon constituency.Yeddyurappa asked about our election preparations, and we informed him that we are ready. The candidate selection was also discussed, and it has been decided that they must ensure victory, regardless of who gets the ticket. “ About the ticket for Channapatna, Bommai said, the decision regarding Channapatna will be made by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP high command.

Rain havoc: Appropriate compensation sought for Haveri farmers

The recent rains in Haveri district have caused extensive damage as rainwater has entered houses, and tragically, a child was swept away and lost its life. Crops have been destroyed in all taluks. The state government must immediately conduct a crop survey and provide compensation to the affected people, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai

In a series of statements on X, he mentioned that houses have collapsed due to the continuous rains, and immediate financial assistance should be released for those who have lost their homes. Relief centres should be set up for those displaced, providing them with adequate arrangements. Several village roads have been washed away, and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Public Works Department (PWD) should be instructed to restore connectivity immediately. He has already spoken to the Haveri District Commissioner over the phone, and he is confident that swift action will be taken.

Bommai criticized the state government for not providing any compensation to farmers during the drought, and he emphasized that they should not repeat the same mistake now. The government must quickly provide compensation for the crop losses without waiting for the central government. After providing the immediate relief, there would still be an opportunity to seek aid from the central government. He urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to focus on the flood situation in Haveri district and immediately release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) available with the District Commissioner.

Bommai also called for immediate compensation to the family of the young boy, Nivedan, who was swept away in the flood. He demanded that there be no delay in providing timely relief to farmers who have already lost their crops this monsoon.