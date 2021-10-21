Bronchitis Cases Are On The Rise In Bengaluru's Hospitals
- Doctors in Bengaluru have seen a huge increase in Bronchiolitis cases, with ICUs getting overcrowded.
- ICUs are overflowing with children who require non-invasive ventilation, sometimes known as HFNC.
Doctors in Bengaluru have seen a huge increase in Bronchiolitis cases, with ICUs getting overcrowded. Babies aged two months to two years get a severe chest infection, breathe rapidly, and establish a type of viral pneumonia for which there is no particular treatment although that may necessitate the utilization of a ventilator or ICU admission.
Dr Supraja Chandrasekar, Pediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospitals Yeshwanthpur stated that it could be because children of this age are not properly using masks, which can help avoid not only COVID-19 but probably other diseases. Our ICUs are overflowing with children who require non-invasive ventilation, sometimes known as HFNC. Parents must be aware of the warning signals that differentiate Bronchiolitis from a common cold or cough.