Bronchitis Cases Are On The Rise In Bengaluru's Hospitals

Doctors in Bengaluru have seen a huge increase in Bronchiolitis cases, with ICUs getting overcrowded. Babies aged two months to two years get a severe chest infection, breathe rapidly, and establish a type of viral pneumonia for which there is no particular treatment although that may necessitate the utilization of a ventilator or ICU admission.



Dr Supraja Chandrasekar, Pediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospitals Yeshwanthpur stated that it could be because children of this age are not properly using masks, which can help avoid not only COVID-19 but probably other diseases. Our ICUs are overflowing with children who require non-invasive ventilation, sometimes known as HFNC. Parents must be aware of the warning signals that differentiate Bronchiolitis from a common cold or cough.



However, if a child's respiration rate is greater than 60 times per minute among children under the age of five, with over 40 times per minute for children under the age of five, and far more than 30 times per minute among children over the age of five, it's time to see a doctor. Whenever the fever lasts greater than three days, the baby isn't drinking enough fluids, or vomits quite than twice a day, those are red flags. She also cautioned against using nebulizers at residence.

Patients suffering significant Bronchiolitis were presenting to Narayana Health's ICUs though in the midst of the night. Dr Anil Kumar Sapare - Consultant, Paediatric Pulmonology, Narayana Health said that Children who were born preterm, had a ventilator throughout the neonatal phase, suffer chronic lung disease, heart disease, or an inherent uncommon disorder such as immunodeficiency are more at danger for Bronchiolitis and significant disease.