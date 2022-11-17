BTS Silver Jubilee Icon awards presented

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the BTS Silver Jubilee Icon awards at the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit. The awards were given to felicitate enterprises who have completed over 25 years of their presence in Karnataka and have contributed towards building the IT, Electronics and Biotech ecosystem in the State.

Distinguished guests at the felicitation ceremony included Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Higher Education; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka; Prof. S Sadagopan, former Director of IIIT, Bengaluru who delivered a speech on the evolution of Bengaluru over the years as IT Capital, and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of Vision Group on IT, Government of Karnataka who narrated the IT story of India.

The government also felicitated former IT secretaries of the department which included Vivek Kulkarni, ISN Prasad, Srivatsa Krishna, Gaurav Gupta, and V Manjula. The government also felicitated B V Naidu for his contribution to the growth of the IT sector in Karnataka.

Also present at the ceremony were Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka and Meena Nagaraj CN, Director, Dept. of Electronics, IT and BT, and Managing Director, KITS, Government of Karnataka.