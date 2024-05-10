Arvind Krishna impresses as an aggressive cop in ‘SIT’ trailer

Actor Arvind Krishna's versatility shines once again as he takes on the role of a fierce police officer in the upcoming film "SIT (Special Investigation Team)." Directed by VBR, the movie also features Rajath Raghav in a significant role.

The trailer launch event, graced by actor Vishwak Sen, unveiled a riveting trailer showcasing intense action and suspenseful moments. Arvind Krishna's portrayal as the headstrong cop, alongside Rajath Raghav's dedicated performance, promises a captivating narrative.

Produced by S Nagi Reddy, Tej Palli, and Guntaka Sreenivas Reddy, with co-producers K Chandra Balireddy, Ramesh Gunda, and Vasireddy Narendra, "SIT" boasts a talented ensemble cast including Natasha Doshi, Ruchitha Sadineni, Anuk Rathod, and Koushik Mekala.



With Varikuppala Yadagiri's music and Jagadeesh Bommisetty's cinematography adding to the film's appeal, "SIT" is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As anticipation builds following the trailer launch, Arvind Krishna's compelling performance ensures that "SIT" is a must-watch for cinephiles.