Budget announcements for the development of Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: A lot of money has been allocated in the budget (Karnataka Budget 2025-26) for the development of Bengaluru city, the lifeblood of the economic system of Karnataka state. Grants have been released for various projects to improve the city’s infrastructure such as roads, railways, etc. Siddaramaiah has allocated thousands of crores of rupees in his budget for various corridors, drinking water, drainage, development of lakes, etc. The government has given a guarantee of Rs 19,000 crore for the North-South, East-West tunnel corridor project, which is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

In the Karnataka Budget 2025-26, Bengaluru city has received:

• Rs 19,000 crore for the tunnel corridor project in Bengaluru

• A 40.50 km long double-decker flyover under our Metro Phase-3 project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8,916 crore.

• In the next two years, a total of 98.60 km of additional Namma Metro network will be developed.

• Under “Brand Bangalore”, 21 projects worth Rs. 1,800 crore have been approved.

• “Comprehensive Health Scheme” implemented at a cost of Rs. 413 crore.

• Rs. 3,000 crore financial assistance for the construction of a systematic drainage network and STP in Bengaluru city.

• Water supply to 50 lakh people with the inauguration of the 5th phase of the Cauvery project.