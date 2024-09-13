By Dec end, AI-based system at 41 junctions to control city traffic

Bengaluru: There will be a major change in Bangalore’s traffic signals. Artificial intelligence based system has been installed at 41 junctions to control Bangalore traffic. AI-enabled Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) is being implemented at 41 junctions in the city.

The move is part of a plan to fully automate traffic signals, which will help in traffic control. Of the 41 junctions, seven have been newly signalled and 34 have been upgraded from the old camera-based adaptive systems.

By the end of December, Bengaluru will have fully automated AI-powered signals. 165 AI junctions are being constructed in Bangalore. Due to AI signals, the problem of motorists waiting at the signal for a long time will be removed. And the traffic problem will also be reduced.

136 junctions will be upgraded and 29 new junctions will be established. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said that this work will not hamper the implementation of any major metro or road infrastructure projects, primarily in Bengaluru South and West.

ATCS signals consist of three modes. Manual mode allows overriding the traffic police system for emergency situations when ambulances or VIPs’ vehicles arrive. Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) system. It uses computer activated cameras to adjust the number of vehicles and signal timing in real time. and ATCS mode, which synchronizes signals at multiple junctions.This synchronization was first implemented on KR Road and Rose Garden Road and now VAC mode is being implemented on Hudson Circle as well.