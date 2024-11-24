By election results harbinger of 2028 election results: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Terming the by-election results in Karnataka as a lesson to the false propaganda of the Opposition and a victory to development and guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said it was a harbinger of things to come in 2028 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office, he said, “I had said just yesterday that the exit polls would be proved wrong. I had also told that the credit for win or loss was mine in some constituencies. We have won all the three constituencies convincingly. It is time the Opposition stops its false propaganda. Politics of emotion doesn’t work and the people have given the verdict that they want politics of livelihood.”

“The Opposition leaders were accused that guarantee schemes have siphoned off funds for developmental works. The Rs 56,000 crore we are spending on guarantees works out to about Rs 250 crore per assembly constituency. Isn’t that economically empowering the poor and the middle class. The people have given a befitting verdict,” he said.

“This is not the loss of Nikhil or Bharath*

“I won’t call the loss in Channapatna Nikhil’s loss. His father Kumaraswamy became a CM from this constituency. This verdict is people’s verdict for the legacy he has left behind. Similarly, it is not Bharath Bommai’s loss in Shiggavi. The people have given the verdict for the work done by his father Basavaraj Bommai. I had said that criticisms die and good work lives on,” he said.

“The Opposition leaders must stop levelling false allegations on the CM. It is proven that people don’t accept spreading lies. The by-elections took place in Old Mysuru Region, Kalyana Karnataka region and Kitturu Karnataka region. The sentiment is very clear,” he noted.

Congress improves tally to 138

“The election in Channapatna wasn’t an election of DK brothers. It was people’s election. The victory is people’s victory. The people have given their mandate for development of Congress party. Our tally has now gone up to 138,” he added.

“I attribute this victory to the guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah’s leadership, hard work of our MLAs and party workers. They burned midnight oil, Siddaramaiah and I are not the only ones who worked for this election. We will continue our good governance going forward,” he said.

“Media had written all kinds of things about us. Now the results have answered them. My heartfelt thanks to the voters of all the three constituencies. We are indebted to them. We will repay this debt with responsible governance. We will continue to work in unity,” he added.

Asked if this result indicated downfall of Deve Gowda family, he said, “I won’t describe this result in that way. It is people’s verdict. Media can interpret in its own way.”

Asked if this was indicative of things to come in 2028 assembly elections, he said, “Absolutely yes. We will come back to power in 2028. I am saying this responsibly as the President of KPCC. We will fulfil the aspirations of the people once again.”

Karnataka Model

Replying to queries on Maharashtra results, he said, “BJP has copied our guarantee models in Maharashtra while continuing to criticise our schemes. Karnataka welfare model has become a role model for the entire country.”

When pointed out to the pessimism expressed by Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar a day after the election, “Yogeshwar is an actor. He knows what to say in a specific context. He had never spoken about losing the election. Kumaraswamy is a producer and Nikhil is also an actor.”

The DCM congratulated Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her victory in Wayanad by-elections.