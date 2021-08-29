Canine love in times of Coronavirus

Bengaluru: At a time when the lockdown 2.0 was imposed in Karnataka in May 2021, ambulances carrying dead bodies of Covid-19 victims queued up near crematories; horrified people remained indoors, this 32-year-old PhD student was busy obtaining permission from the police to feed about 80 to 90 dogs that have made sprawling Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University their home.

Shruthi S. Iyengar, ran from pillar to post, day after day obtained permission to feed the canines under the emergency and essential services to feed canines from DCP South Harish Pandey. This happened when there was a massive surge in Covid fatalities and Karnataka overtook Delhi by registering 6,790 deaths only in 17 days in May 2021. Her mission to feed man's best friend, continues till date.

She feeds about 80 to 90 dogs, from tiny, little to fully grown-ups with milk & rice, biscuits, chew sticks and handful of dog food. Shruthi's day starts with attending to cats (about 15) at home and coming over to Jnana Bharathi campus to feed the canines. She has been part of the campus since 2009, when she pursued MSc. She developed a special bond with canines all through these 12 years.

"Earlier there was no such trouble for the canine population as cafeterias, canteens operated on campus served as a source of food, students fed them. When lockdown was imposed, canteens were shut and canines lost their source of food. It was during the first lockdown and passes were issued. However, though it was a tedious process, I managed to obtain the pass and feed them. The bond with them grew stronger then," Shruthi explained.

During 2nd wave lockdown, no passes were given. First, she took the risk and went to Jnana Bharathi campus. The police officers let her on that day and warned her not to venture out the next day, she said.

Shruthi reached the jurisdictional South DCP office with a letter. She explained to the staff about her intention and sought permission to feed the dogs. She explained the condition of dogs, that the civic agency just released them after neutering, their wounds to be healed and no source of food available to them on campus. After multiple follow ups, DCP South office had granted permission to her under emergency and essential services to feed canines.

The dogs are extremely excited whenever Shruthi steps into the campus. All of them want to get equal attention, they surround her. They want to be petted, scratched behind their ears, on their tummy. Some would lie down before her to be scratched on their underbellies. When affection is being shown to a few dogs, others paw her from behind and pet her.

Whenever she walks down the lane, the entire clan of dogs follows. Sometimes, timings of serving food vary with chores. To keep the process of serving food as discreet as possible, Shruthi uses a set of three keys and these canines will respond to the special sound. ï¿½That is the secret code between us,' she said.

"I rarely spend on myself. I don't generally go out to movies, hotel. I cook my food, clothing needs are minimal. Whatever I have, it is for them. My family is extremely supportive. My father, sister drive me to the campus whether it is raining, or hot sunny day, whenever salary is credited late, they chip in." She explained.

So, how long does she want to continue with this work, "as long as there is life in here and life in there I want to carry out this," she revealed.