‘Caste Census report must be withdrawn, conduct door-to-door survey

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepared the caste census report solely to make Muslims a vote bank, alleged Opposition Leader R Ashoka. He demanded that the report be withdrawn and a scientific report be prepared by conducting a door-to-door survey.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka claimed that CM Siddaramaiah has worked to divide castes and religions. Previously, Lingayats were considered the largest caste in the state, followed by Vokkaligas and Dalits. However, the new report claims Muslims are the largest caste. Despite various sub-castes within Muslims, they have not been separated, while certain sub-castes among Vokkaligas have been categorized. He accused the report of inflating the numbers of communities that vote heavily for Congress and unfairly targeting Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and Dalits.

Ashoka called the report unscientific and sponsored by Siddaramaiah, claiming it was prepared without visiting lakhs of households. He noted that Karnataka leads in technology, which could have been used to create an accurate report, but instead, the report was tailored to suit the CM’s preferences.

He contrasted the current Congress with the old Congress that fought against the British, stating that today’s Congress is stoking divisions between Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Ashoka urged the government to take six months, if needed, to conduct a proper door-to-door survey and revise the report.

The report allegedly cost Rs 150 crore, and Ashoka claimed CM Siddaramaiah dictated its contents to officer Kantharaju, who refused to sign it and left. He demanded an investigation into who misused the funds, reiterating that the report was designed to secure a Muslim vote bank.

Ashoka further alleged that communities like Hallikars and Kunchitigas were separated, and Reddy Lingayats were categorized differently. He warned that if the cabinet approves this report, affected communities would reject the ministers. He predicted internal rebellion within Congress due to the report and said communities, including Vokkaliga seers, would hold meetings to discuss and decide their response.

Regarding the National Herald, Ashoka claimed it was founded by freedom fighters but later looted to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia Gandhi and her children, calling it national property, not Italy’s. He praised the Enforcement Directorate’s actions in this matter.

Ashoka noted that Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution provides reservations for Dalits, but the state lacks authority to grant reservations for Muslims, and total reservations cannot exceed 50%. He questioned the legal basis for additional reservations and accused the government of superficial promises. He recalled that under BJP, Muslim reservations were removed and reassigned to others.

He dismissed Congress’s protests against BJP-JDS demonstrations as meaningless, accusing Congress of raising prices for milk, diesel, electricity, and imposing parking and garbage fees in Bengaluru, burdening citizens with taxes without any price reductions.