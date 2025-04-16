Caste census: We will not allow injustice to any community, says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stated that the caste census survey was a socio-economic one, and the Karnataka government would ensure that no community faces injustice.

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking to the media at the Kalaburagi airport on Wednesday.

Responding to a question regarding Channagiri Congress MLA, Basavaraju V Shivaganga's statement that Lingayat MLAs should resign over the caste census issue, CM Siddaramaiah said that a separate Cabinet meeting has been convened on April 17 to discuss the social and economic survey.

“MLAs have expressed their views, and a final decision will be made tomorrow,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the survey was a socio-economic one, and the government will ensure no community faces injustice.

The caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led government in Karnataka has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

In a major development, the Karnataka Vokkaliga Association has announced that the community will oppose the caste census report, along with the Lingayat and other aggrieved communities.

Speaking about the charge sheet filed in the National Herald case, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP was acting with political motives.

“The National Herald newspaper wasn’t started yesterday or the day before. Targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by seizing their assets and filing charge sheets is being done purely out of political vendetta,” he said.

Dy CM Shivakumar, too, stated to the media on Wednesday that, “It's a great injustice. Nowhere has the Gandhi family benefitted out of the institution. It is the property of the Congress party and they are heading it. What's wrong with it? They are taking action illegally against them.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent incident in Davangere where a woman was assaulted in public over allegations of an illicit relationship, CM Siddaramaiah warned, “Whoever has committed the offense, no matter how influential they are, if they have violated the law, they will face strict action.”

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that it is the government's firm commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth by organising job fairs.

“A divisional-level job fair is being held in Kalaburagi today. Similar job fairs are being organised in Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad as well. The Yuva Nidhi scheme has been implemented to address the issue of unemployment. The government is taking steps to provide jobs,” CM Siddaramaiah said.



