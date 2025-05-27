CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline to September 15 for AY 2025–26 Amid System Overhaul and TDS Concerns

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at easing the compliance burden on taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year (AY) 2025–26. The due date, which was earlier set for July 31, 2025, has now been extended by six weeks to September 15, 2025.

The Income Tax Department announced the extension through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the decision was taken in light of substantial revisions made to the ITR forms this year, as well as the ongoing development and enhancement of the department’s digital infrastructure. The department also cited the need to ensure that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits are accurately reflected in the taxpayers’ accounts.

“CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025,” the department said in its post. “This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone. Formal notification will follow.”

Tax experts have welcomed the decision, noting that the updated ITR forms include several new fields and disclosure requirements, which demand additional time for proper data gathering and verification. Moreover, professionals have pointed out that delays in the availability of Form 16 and the reconciliation of TDS entries on Form 26AS have made it difficult for many salaried and small business taxpayers to complete their filings on time.

The extension is likely to benefit not only individual taxpayers but also chartered accountants and tax preparers, who have been urging the government to provide additional time to adapt to the updated reporting requirements and backend changes introduced in the filing portal.

This is not the first time the CBDT has extended the return filing deadline in recent years. Similar extensions were granted during the COVID-19 pandemic and during past years when technical glitches or policy changes warranted more time for compliance.

A formal circular from the CBDT detailing the extended deadline and clarifying any related provisions is expected to be issued shortly.