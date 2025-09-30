CCB arrests Lankan nationals for illegal stay in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Intwo separate crackdowns, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three Sri Lankan nationals for illegally staying in the city and busted a drug racket involving two foreign nationals among seven accused.

According to police, three Sri Lankan citizens who had entered India illegally in 2024 were taken into custody from an apartment under Devanahalli police station limits. Investigations revealed that the accused had traveled from Jaffna by boat to Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and later reached Bengaluru with the help of another foreigner.

For over a year, they had been residing in the city without passports or visas. The CCB registered a case under the Foreigners Act and said further inquiry is underway to determine the motive behind their stay. After interrogation, the process of deportation will be initiated.

Police also reminded house owners that under the Foreigners Act, it is mandatory to submit details of any foreign tenants, including passport and visa information, on Indianfrro.gov.in within 24 hours and obtain a C-Form from the FRRO to be submitted at the local police station. Non-compliance can attract legal consequences.

In another major operation, the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing arrested seven individuals, including two foreign nationals, and seized narcotics worth ₹9.93 crore. The seizure included 3.85 kg of MDMA crystals, 41 grams of ecstasy pills, 1.82 kg of hydro ganja, and 6 kg of ganja. Police also confiscated a car, a two-wheeler, and mobile phones used for the illegal trade.

The arrested foreign nationals were identified as Nguwu Kingsley of Nigerian origin and Thomas Naveed Chime, who were allegedly sourcing narcotics from other foreign citizens based in Delhi and supplying them to clients in Bengaluru.

Another accused, identified as Kevin Roger, a software professional, was allegedly selling drugs to fund a lavish lifestyle. Police said he used to procure hydro ganja at lower prices from Kerala and sell it in Bengaluru to known contacts. From him, police recovered 500 grams of hydro ganja along with a car, bike, and a mobilephone used in the crime.