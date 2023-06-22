Central politics in the guise of rice: MB Patil criticizes

BENGALURU: The government has committed to provide 10 kg of rice free per month to the poor of the state. But the central government is playing politics in this matter and is acting as anti-poor. Therefore, although it is a little late, the Annabhagya Yojana will be implemented, said Large Industries and District In-charge Minister MB Patil.

Speaking to the media persons at his residence on Thursday, M B Patil said, "The state government has been dealing with the central government since the beginning regarding the purchase of rice. Earlier, the central government also said that it has 7.5 lakh tonnes of rice in stock and will provide rice as much as the state needs. But now it has taken the opposite attitude. We are asking them rice for free of cost. He expressed dissatisfaction.

The government is thinking of buying rice from other states. Besides, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also held talks with Union Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Various organizations of the central government have also been contacted in this regard. Due to all these reasons the implementation of Annabhagya scheme is getting delayed. However, there is no doubt about its implementation. He explained that our government will act as promised to the people.

A comprehensive blueprint is currently being prepared for the growth of the Large and Medium Industries Department. It will be finalized this month. Later, he answered a question that he would go to Delhi in the month of July and have a thorough discussion with the Union Industries Minister.

The government has a clear idea of how to take the industrial sector forward in the state. We will also discuss the help we can get from the center and what opportunities we have for our businesses. Patil said that this will help businesses to come in all parts of the state.

Electricity price hike - Discussion with CM

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has recently increased the price of electricity, and the industrialists have raised concerns about this. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister KJ George about this. Therefore, he requested that the industrialists should not take any adverse decision.

Electricity price increase is not the decision of the government. KERC is an autonomous body which revises the rates from time to time. It will continue to do so. The current price hike was a decision taken before the Congress government came to power. The minister said that businessmen should understand this.