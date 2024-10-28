Chamarajnagara welcomes first fertilizer goods train from Mangaluru with enthusiasm

Chamarajanagara: For the first time, a goods train carrying 10 wagons of fertilizer arrived at the Chamrajnagar railway station from Mangaluru, marking a significant development for the district. Local fertilizer dealers welcomed the train with traditional rituals, celebrating this milestone event.

Speaking on the occasion, Railway Committee Member V. Prabhakar said, “With the intention of promoting the development of the district, we had discussions with the railway divisional authorities, highlighting the need for transporting not just ration supplies but also fertilizers. As a result of these discussions, the first shipment of fertilizers has arrived today, and we expect such consignments to continue regularly. Cooperation from truck owners and workers will be essential to facilitate this.”

Fertilizer dealers performed a traditional puja for the goods train carrying the fertilizer, expressing their joy over the arrival. Prabhakar added, “If the district contributes more revenue to the railway department, we can request additional wagons and trains. Currently, the revenue from Chamrajnagar is relatively low, but with increased shipments, the revenue will grow, and we can also push for new rail services to other locations like Mysuru. Authorities have assured that new facilities and services will be provided if the demand continues. Any railway-related issues can be brought to my attention, and I will work to resolve them,” he promised.

President of the Fertilizer Dealers Association, Yogaraj, expressed his happiness, stating, “Today marks a joyous occasion as fertilizers have been brought to Chamarajnagara from Mangaluru via goods train for the first time. This is a huge convenience for farmers and local fertilizer dealers. Previously, we had to rely on truck transport from Mysuru, which was costly and time-consuming. As a result, dealers faced increased expenses, delays, and occasional fertilizer shortages. However, with the initiation of this goods train service, these issues will be mitigated, ensuring consistent fertilizer supply. We extend our gratitude to the railway authorities for making this possible,” he said. The new goods train service is expected to significantly ease the logistics of fertilizer distribution, reduce transportation costs, and improve the availability of essential supplies for the farmers of Chamarajnagara district.