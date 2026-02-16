Lakhs take holy dip on Maha Sivaratri

Vijayawada: Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with religious fervour across NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday, with lakhs of devotees thronging Siva temples to offer prayers and participate in special rituals. Authorities made elaborate security arrangements at major temples and river ghats to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.

Scores of devotees took holy dip in the Krishna River at prominent ghats, including Durga Ghat, Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, Gollapudi, and the Pavitra Sangamam near the ferry point at Ibrahimpatnam. Devotees performed Pinda Pradhanam for their ancestors, while Jangama Devaras conducted traditional Shaivite ceremonies at various temples.

For the convenience of pilgrims, the Water Resources and Endowments departments, in coordination with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Kondapalli Municipality, and other local bodies, made extensive arrangements at the ghats.

In Vijayawada, devotees were restricted from entering the river as a safety measure, and sprinklers were installed to facilitate ritual baths (Jallu Snanam). However, devotees were permitted to take holy dip at the Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam.

Facilities such as public address systems, drinking water, tents, pandits for conducting rituals, and medical camps were provided. Police personnel were deployed at all key locations.

After performing rituals at the ghats, a large number of pilgrims visited the hill shrine of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers.

The historic Old Sivalayam in Vijayawada witnessed heavy footfall from the early hours. Temples in Governorpet, Kothapeta, and several other localities also reported massive turnout, with devotees standing in long queues for darshan throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple at Yanamalakuduru in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district was illuminated with decorative lighting and adorned with colourful festoons. A grand procession featuring a large idol of Lord Shiva was taken out amid devotional chants, drawing thousands of devotees.

Maha Sivaratri celebrations were also held along the banks of the Krishna River in Kanchikacherla, Nandigama, and Jaggaiahpet in NTR district, and in Chodavaram, Thotlavalluru, Koduru, and several other areas of Krishna district, reflecting deep devotion and spiritual enthusiasm among the people.