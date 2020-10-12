Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for Covid precautions during Mysuru Dasara fest

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season.

He held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials of the State government to discuss the precautions to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus during the Mysuru Dasara.

"It was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season amid Covid-19 pandemic. A meeting was held with the Medical Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials regarding the precautions to control the spread of virus specially during the Mysuru Dasara," Yediyurappa tweeted.

With the pandemic casting a shadow, the government has decided to organise the world famous Dasara celebrations in the palace city of Mysuru in a "simple" way.

Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the 10-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms, and attracts large crowds and tourists.

This year Dasara festivities are likely between October 17-26, the last day being Vijayadashami.

Recently, Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had given some recommendations for celebrating Dasara in Mysuru.

The government has already said that jumbo savari on the day of Vijayadashami, that marks the end of 10-day festivity in Mysuru, will be restricted to palace premises. The event usually attracts large crowds. PTI